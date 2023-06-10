Will greed be the Orioles undoing? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles baseball in 2023: More action, shorter games, more winning and smallish crowds.

Baseball once was nearly a necessity and now that every second of the game has become monetized. An Orioles game has become a luxury many fans can no longer afford (”If O’s want higher attendance, they’ll need lower ticket prices,” May 26).

Forget the absurd cost of hot dog and beer for $20. Ticket prices are so high that few can attend more than a few games a year. For just an armchair fan there is a $150 per month paywall (a cable bundle) to watch the home team on the home team’s network, MASN.

High ticket prices are embarrassing, especially when Yankee fans can afford what many in the Baltimore area can not and often outnumber Orioles’ fans in our home park.

As teams are driven by profit, fans are driven away by greed. The fan base can’t grow if half the people, including many thousands of people who live closest to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, can’t afford to attend or even pay to watch the team on TV.

Although the team is a top money-maker, according to Forbes, I submit that fans are increasingly coming from the same ZIp codes in the metro area, the ones with money. It’s a public stadium supported with public funds. Should public funds be used to support a team that half the people can’t afford to support?

Consider that nearly every Ravens’ game, like the Orioles many years ago, is still free to watch on TV. Baseball offers football a cautionary tale about squeezing every fan for their last dime to watch their home team on TV.

If the team truly wants more fans, then lower the ante. If O’s games were streamed locally, significantly more people could afford to be an Orioles fan. That would lower the current paywall drastically. That would also cut into profits as would lowering the ticket prices.

Do the Orioles want to expand the fan base and increase attendance or do they want to stay with the current money-making system that alienates fans?

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletee

