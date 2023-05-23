Camden Yards doesn’t need a ‘Battery’; it’s got downtown | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fans visit shops and restaurants at The Battery, the entertainment district that surrounds Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, before a game Saturday, May 6, 2023, against the Baltimore Orioles. (Jacob Calvin Meyer/Baltimore Sun) (Jacob Calvin Meyer)

I would like to echo Christopher Johnson’s letter to the editor and specifically his observation that the comparison of Atlanta’s ballpark environment to Oriole Park at Camden Yards makes no sense (”Would a Camden Yards ‘Battery’ fit a recharging downtown?” May 15).

Camden Yards is smack in the middle of downtown, not 10 miles out of town like the Atlanta ballpark. Both Atlanta and Philadelphia have built nice infrastructures to support ballparks that otherwise would not be utilized outside of specific events, while Camden Yards has plenty of existing options already surrounding it.

Advertisement

Some investment to support that would be a good idea, but you don’t need to create something out of nothing. That would be a huge waste of time and money.

— John Walther, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.