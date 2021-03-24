Return Orioles to local broadcast television | READER COMMENTARY

Some time ago, Orioles owners decided to stop telecasting any of the baseball team’s games over a local network channel. That decision was unfortunate.
I’ve been a fan of the team since its 1954 arrival from St. Louis, following its ups and downs for well over 60 years. In my 70s now, I’m very infrequently able to get to Camden Yards. I don’t want to pay for cable TV to get MASN, and I understand that many subscribers canceled cable with the economic pinch brought on by COVID-19 (”MASN to broadcast two Orioles spring games next week,” March 18).
Radio broadcasts of the Orioles are, well, OK, but take a distant second to our seeing the games. Especially after a 2020 season of empty stands, would it not be great Oriole public relations and rekindle a lot of interest among those of us deprived of seeing this exciting young team in rebuild mode to be able to watch our team, say, every second Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon?
Come on, guys, show us some respect here. We’ve supported the club for years. Surely you can afford to arrange these few telecasts during 2021. Make the games available to this audience, this season, and know that you’re satisfying all strata of Oriole fans in Birdland. How about it?
Bruce R. Knauff, Towson
