Angelos lawsuit a primer in how the rich avoid taxes | READER COMMENTARY

The article revealing details of the Angelos family feud was most enlightening for the social and tax inequities which it obliquely mentioned — that being the enormous differences in the tax consequences that occur depending upon whether the team is sold or inherited (”Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says,” June 14). If the team is sold, the appreciation in value will be taxed at favorable capital gains rates, but if it is inherited, the deal gets even sweeter, and the tax will mostly be avoided thanks to manipulation of inheritance law schemes and gimmicks that both political parties support.

I hear politicians constantly lamenting the concentration of wealth in this nation yet the only solution put forth is the window dressing of higher earned-income tax rates for the rich and corporations including President Joe Biden’s frequent statement that those entities should “pay their fair share.” Never do they mention the vast fortunes that are growing thanks to the avoidance of capital gains and inheritance taxes through complex inheritance laws and trusts that are specifically aimed at depriving the treasury of its fair participation in the accumulation of private wealth. I can only assume that this dirty little secret benefits Democrats and Republicans equally and therefore is not discussed in the light of day.

Meanwhile, the deficit approaches $30 trillion and the band plays on.

— Larry Jeeter, Ellicott City

