Orioles a prime example of corporate welfare | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles franchise should be applauded for their commitment to Baltimore. Sports complexes provide a cultural and economic jolt to their neighborhoods and cities at large. However, the Baltimore Orioles are the fourth most profitable team in Major League Baseball at $64.7 million income in 2022, with a valuation of over $1.71 billion, according to Forbes. The state government’s eagerness to shell out millions to cover improvements to Camden Yards, while conceding all income from unrelated events to the Orioles, leaves one scratching their head (“Maryland plans to spend $1.2 billion on stadium improvements for the Orioles and Ravens. How much money is that really?” Sept. 5).

Endless incentives and subsidies from public funds, while not picking up returns that the Maryland Stadium Authority is contractually entitled to, smacks of corporate welfare and effectively transfers money from working-class Marylanders to one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports. Every public dollar that lines the owner’s pockets is taken from schools, infrastructure and other critical public services.

Of course, if public officials don’t provide this sweet deal for the team, they can simply threaten to leave the city or state altogether. Maryland’s congressional delegation should get on this and federally limit the generous subsidies from taxpayers to professional sports. The status quo “standard business practice” is an injustice to all taxpayers.

— Matthew Stanonis, Halethorpe

