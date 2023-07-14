MASN subscribers should have access to all O’s games | READER COMMENTARY

Major League Baseball has frustrated fans by moving some games to streaming platforms instead of showing them on MASN. Orioles broadcast team of Kevin Brown and Jim Palmer (not pictured) covers the game from the center field roof deck. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

Just read the recent coverage regarding the streaming of Orioles games (”Frustrated Orioles fans on shifting streaming models: MASN, Apple, Peacock, where’s the game?” July 1). Also, read Dan Rodricks’ earlier column mentioning the same subject (”Dan Rodricks: The comeback Orioles, Lamar and the Ravens, roasting potatoes and a few more things nobody asked about,” April 28).

I signed up for MASN when it was first offered as a pay-to-watch station. I agreed with the terms and paid for the subscription. I believe that established a contract, which I pay for monthly. Now, some Orioles games are only available on other streaming platforms including Apple TV, Peacock and others. These other platforms are also subscription driven. I am a retiree and live modestly on Social Security. I do not understand why I would have to pay additionally for other platforms when I am already paying for MASN.

Advertisement

If MASN subscribers decide to drop their subscription, maybe Major League Baseball would be inclined to rethink this decision. Are there any lawyers who could advise this “little guy” if there is a legal standing?

— Richard Souders, Perry Hall

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.