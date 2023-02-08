O’s need to show more respect for fans | READER COMMENTARY

Nathan Ruiz hit the nail on the head with his Feb. 2 February article about the Orioles needing to up their game in building confidence with fans (“Turning down lease option another case of Orioles disregarding public perception”). On Monday, I went to shop in the fan store and found it closed and cleared out with no note on the door. I checked the website — no information. When I called the Orioles, I was told a new vendor has taken over and the shop would reopen in a few months. I encouraged them to post something on their website in consideration of their fans.

Come on, guys!

Advertisement

— Wayne Murphy, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.