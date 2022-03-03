MLB looks undeserving of ballpark upgrade | READER COMMENTARY

With the recent announcement from Major League Baseball that games would be canceled due to the owner-imposed lockout, this marks the second time in the past three years when fewer games were played at Oriole Park than were actually possible because of a labor dispute. It would be devastating to lose the Orioles (who still have not committed to a long-term lease), but for MLB and its clubs to expect continued taxpayer handouts while refusing to cut a deal with players and actually put the product on the field is a disgrace.