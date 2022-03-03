MLB looks undeserving of ballpark upgrade | READER COMMENTARY

I have been an Orioles partial-plan season ticket holder since 1990, and I attend 15 to 20 home games each season. And as much as I love the team and Camden Yards, I have to wonder if committing $600 million in state funds to the team in the form of stadium upgrades is a wise idea given the current state of Major League Baseball (”Maryland Stadium Authority pitching $1.2 billion plan to keep Orioles, Ravens in their Baltimore stadiums for years,” Feb. 2).
With the recent announcement from Major League Baseball that games would be canceled due to the owner-imposed lockout, this marks the second time in the past three years when fewer games were played at Oriole Park than were actually possible because of a labor dispute. It would be devastating to lose the Orioles (who still have not committed to a long-term lease), but for MLB and its clubs to expect continued taxpayer handouts while refusing to cut a deal with players and actually put the product on the field is a disgrace.
Surely, there are other projects that could use that $600 million more than a business shutting its doors to its own customers.
Jody Madron, Sykesville
