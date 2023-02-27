Orioles care about money, not tradition | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun sign has been taken down from Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ center field scoreboard. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Nathan Ruiz tells us in his article, “Orioles remove ‘The Sun’ and Dempsey’s signs from Camden Yards” (Feb. 25), that it’s all about the money.

And so now in the organization’s quest for expediency and new revenue sources, will the Orioles text us in regard to hits and errors that formerly flashed as “H” and “E” in the sign?

Advertisement

Another fine tradition bites the dust as baseball in Baltimore continues down the path of dollars and nothing but the dollars.

The Sun has set on a sad day!

Advertisement

— Linda Schwartz, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.