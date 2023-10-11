Armchair analysis: Orioles are out of the ALDS, and fans have thoughts | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles season a complete success

I totally agree with the Orioles manager Brandon Hyde that this season was a complete success for the home team (“Orioles’ thrilling 2023 season a success despite disappointing finish: ‘Nobody can take that away,’” Oct. 11). How could anyone disagree with that?

Congratulations Orioles!

Let’s keep this team together and let’s keep them in Baltimore!

— Sean Tully, Baltimore

How to remedy an absurd situation for the Birds

The baseball World Series is supposed to be between the best teams in each league. Instead we have this ridiculous playoff system where this year the two best teams in the American League, Baltimore (101 victories) and Tampa Bay (99) were eliminated, and the American League will be represented by one of three teams, none of which won more than 90 games (”Five things we learned from the Orioles’ 7-1 season-ending playoff loss to the Rangers in the ALDS,” Oct. 11). Let’s see what happens in the National League, where Atlanta (104 victories) and the L.A. Dodgers (100) have to play other teams, one of which won only 84 games this year (Arizona).

So for six months we were rooting for the Orioles to win enough of their scheduled 162 games to get home field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Yipee!!!

To remedy what to me is this absurd situation, I suggest establishing four leagues (East, South, Central and West) of eight teams each (including expansion clubs in Montreal and Nashville). Each team will play the other seven in its league at least 21 times, with 15 games with franchises in the other leagues. Then the West and Central pennant winners will compete to see who will be in the World Series against the winner of an East/South playoff.

Some may argue that it is important to keep the American and National League designations because each league has its own loyalties and set of records. Since the schedule now has all 30 Major League teams playing each other, and the National League adopted the designated hitter rule, the differences between the American and National Leagues are virtually meaningless. Who really cares about the All Star game now since all players have or will face each other each season? But to keep with tradition, we could designate the East and South Leagues as American and The Central and West as National.

The current system allows a team that just happens to be hot from mid-September on, to get into the World Series. Under my suggested system, the six-month season means more than just fighting for home field advantage and a high seed. Instead, only the best team in each league for an entire 162 game season will have a shot at the world title.

— Jerry Levin, Baltimore

The hard questions, play by play

What a sad end.

As sports fans do, everyone in Charm City and those of us who will always be Baltimoreans at heart will spend the next few months armchair-managing our own autopsies of what quickly became an ALDS crime scene, and we should (”The Orioles, swept in ALDS, weren’t ‘overrated.’ They were overmatched,” Oct. 11).

While Brandon Hyde and Chris Holt deserve all credit and every plaudit for guiding the Orioles through this incredible 2023 season, they equally deserve to answer the hard questions about what just happened.

Why was the quick hook used on Kyle Bradish in Game 1? I know that I was not the only O’s fan to fear what had become over-managing down the stretch, and we all saw this coming. You would think that watching the John Schneider effectively “manage’” the Blue Jays out of the playoffs would have scared Holt and Hyde straight. Nope.

Down a game at home, why was Grayson Rodriguez the Game 2 starter? Sure, his pasting at the hands of the Rangers that precipitated his demotion came way back on May 26, but he is still 23 and was not battled-tested nor mentally tough enough for this playoff moment, which was glaringly obvious six pitches into the first inning. Kyle Gibson was the right call.

Who was calling the pitches, particularly in Games 2 and 3? The book on the Rangers, reiterated before almost every pitch by John Smoltz, was that they struggled with fastballs and waited out counts for breaking pitches. Stupefyingly, even ahead in the count, Rodriguez and Kremer went to off-speed pitches and got wrecked.

How can so many 2-strike counts turn into hits and walks? Obviously, everyone is to blame on that score, which speaks to not having a 2-strike game plan for a team that knew that the O’s pitchers were going to give in.

How in the name of Bruno Haas does one staff walk 11 batters in one game, six of whom score? Pitch to contact, for godsakes.

After giving up a walk and what amounted to be the game-losing home run in Game 1, who thought that Jake Webb was even an option in Game 2 with the bases loaded? Addendum: good work, Bryan Baker. Enjoy Colorado.

Again, it is easy to “manage” from my den in Savannah, GA, but after such a phenomenal season in which Hyde and Holt made so many marvelous decisions, they went three must-win games without getting one thing right from the dugout to the mound. Bad timing, I guess.

If I were wearing one of those uniforms next season, I would greet the pitching staff in Spring Training by telling them that for every walk they allow in 2024, they will donate $1,000 to a Baltimore-area charity.

— Neil W. Gabbey, Savannah, Georgia

The O’s did Baltimore proud, don’t forget it

As a Baltimore native, I’m proud to be a lifelong Orioles fan. For the first time in almost a decade, O’s magic was felt throughout Charm City, drawing record numbers of fans to The Yard and boosting hospitality and tourism as a result.

However, it’s disheartening to witness the swiftness with which some of our own have cast aspersions, even before the playoff series concluded.

This mirrors the broader sentiment I’ve encountered in my role as president and CEO of Baltimore Development Corporation. Our city, like our team, faces moments of challenge, but we must remember: We are Baltimore’s greatest advocates.

I’m reminded of the mission of Baltimore Together, which emphasizes a united, transformative approach to inclusive economic development. It’s a call to action for us all to champion our city and its entities through both highs and lows.

Instead of yielding to pessimism, let’s foster a narrative of support and pride and change the narrative of our city together. The real power of Baltimore lies in our ability to rally behind one another, no matter the score.

— Colin Tarbert, Baltimore

The writer is president and CEO of Baltimore Development Corporation and the Baltimore Together Summit, to be held Oct. 30 - Nov. 3.

