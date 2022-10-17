How about them O’s? | READER COMMENTARY

The Oriole Bird celebrates the team's 2-1 victory over the Yankees in 11 innings on April 15, 2022. It turned out to be an early hint of a winning season. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

I am so proud of our Orioles this season (”Orioles roundtable: Biggest offseason need, most surprising player and predicting next year’s breakout performer,” Oct. 10).

At the start of the season, the critics were picking the Orioles to finish with another 100-plus loss season and in last place. At the end of the All-Star break, they were still predicting them to finish under .500 and to be not on the playoff hunt.

Instead, we won 31 more games than last season, and they finished in fourth place in the American League East. In fact, we were not eliminated from the playoffs until there were only five days left in the season.

On the last day of the season, they even came from behind. Losing 4 to 0, they won the game 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. They didn’t give up even when the playoff hunt was over.

I can’t wait to see what next season brings. Go, Orioles!

— Joseph Kortash, Catonsville

