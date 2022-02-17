Baseball needs to straighten out its act | READER COMMENTARY

With a nod to Dan Rodricks: Nobody asked me, but as a longtime Orioles’ season ticket holder, I’m hoping for some incremental improvement in the team’s performance this season. More importantly though, the team could fill a lot more seats at Camden Yards if they rescinded last year’s policy of not allowing outside food and drinks to be brought into the stadium (”How each issue at the heart of the MLB lockout could impact the Orioles,” Feb. 7).