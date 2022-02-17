xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baseball needs to straighten out its act | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 17, 2022 9:40 AM
The exterior of Oriole Park at Camden Yards where the baseball season is set to begin on March 31, 2022 (assuming Major League Baseball settles its lockout of players before then). File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
The exterior of Oriole Park at Camden Yards where the baseball season is set to begin on March 31, 2022 (assuming Major League Baseball settles its lockout of players before then). File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

With a nod to Dan Rodricks: Nobody asked me, but as a longtime Orioles’ season ticket holder, I’m hoping for some incremental improvement in the team’s performance this season. More importantly though, the team could fill a lot more seats at Camden Yards if they rescinded last year’s policy of not allowing outside food and drinks to be brought into the stadium (”How each issue at the heart of the MLB lockout could impact the Orioles,” Feb. 7).

This purported COVID-19 related policy generated more fan grumbling than the team’s performance on the field. Bonus take — the billionaire owners and millionaire players better soon settle their disagreements and get the season started on time, or fan indifference, which is already growing, will be a serious threat to America’s pastime.

Advertisement

Charles Mannion, Linthicum Heights

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement