Food and beverage restrictions prompts Orioles boycott | READER COMMENTARY

For the first time at Camden Yards, my nephew and I boycotted Opening Day as our small way of protesting the disingenuous decision to ban all food and beverages from the ballpark for “health reasons” (”Dear Orioles: Fans are hungry for more than baseball,” April 2).
Instead of many joyful outside vendors as in past seasons, only one person had a stand on Camden Street where he sold two jumbo hot dogs and two beverages for the bargain price of 8 bucks.
At future games, I encourage fans to patronize this vendor rather than be a captive of the expensive stands inside the ballpark.
Charles E. Walker, Baltimore
