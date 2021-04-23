xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Food and beverage restrictions prompts Orioles boycott | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 23, 2021 1:03 PM
Gate H entrance, Eutaw Street at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Gate H entrance, Eutaw Street at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

For the first time at Camden Yards, my nephew and I boycotted Opening Day as our small way of protesting the disingenuous decision to ban all food and beverages from the ballpark for “health reasons” (”Dear Orioles: Fans are hungry for more than baseball,” April 2).

Instead of many joyful outside vendors as in past seasons, only one person had a stand on Camden Street where he sold two jumbo hot dogs and two beverages for the bargain price of 8 bucks.

Advertisement

At future games, I encourage fans to patronize this vendor rather than be a captive of the expensive stands inside the ballpark.

Charles E. Walker, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement