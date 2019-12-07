O’s fans have suffered with two years of terrible losses and with the departures of Jonathan Villar and Dylan Bundy, the team is likely to be worse in 2020 than last year (“Orioles’ Mike Elias sees Villar, Bundy trades as a necessary part of plan,” Dec. 5). Trading players is normal. Not replacing them with major league talent is an affront to all the fans.
The old adage of “Wait until next year” has been replaced with “Wait until five years from now.” That’s great for management’s job security. Not all rebuilds are successful, but the fans now have to wait five years to find out if this one worked. The Nationals were able to rebuild in a couple of years. They did it the old-fashioned way with pitching and not all homegrown. No first picks off the wavier wire for the O’s this year so we will be scraping the bottom of an already scraped barrel.
If this new management team is so bright, why does it continue to exhibit magical thinking regarding Chris Davis? Mr. Davis makes our last remaining star, Trey Mancini, a first baseman by trade, play gingerly out of position in the outfield. I must, however, admit that members of the new management team did make one smart move by cancelling FanFest. That way they don’t have to actually talk to fans.
Dudley Thompson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.