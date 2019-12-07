The old adage of “Wait until next year” has been replaced with “Wait until five years from now.” That’s great for management’s job security. Not all rebuilds are successful, but the fans now have to wait five years to find out if this one worked. The Nationals were able to rebuild in a couple of years. They did it the old-fashioned way with pitching and not all homegrown. No first picks off the wavier wire for the O’s this year so we will be scraping the bottom of an already scraped barrel.