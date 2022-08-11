O’s my: Wrong bird on front page | READER COMMENTARY

Isaiah Likely, a tight end, drills at the Baltimore Ravens Training Camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Aug. 6, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Hello? Last time I checked, it’s baseball season. Can The Baltimore Sun please display the Orioles coverage above the fold and the Ravens below (”Just a preseason game? For the Ravens, a record winning streak is still ‘something special,’” Aug. 10)?

And can the local TV stations please cover the Orioles news before the Ravens during news broadcasts? Come on. It’s just for a few more weeks, people.

Or maybe not! Go, O’s.

— Pam Prenger, Baltimore

