Orioles’ Pride celebration a big hit | READER COMMENTARY

The warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is decorated during the Baltimore Orioles Pride Night in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

It’s refreshing to see the Orioles embrace diversity (”Despite rally capped by Adam Frazier’s homer, Orioles fall to Reds, 11-7, in 10 innings for series loss: ‘It just kind of got away,’” June 29).

The Baltimore Orioles Pride Night at Camden Yards was bold and colorful. Interviews on MASN were thoughtful, engaging and respectful.

The Orioles are on a roll this year and quite an exciting team to watch. But it’s great to see a large sports organization embrace the uniqueness of every individual and make everyone feel welcome.

— Lissa Abrams, Baltimore

