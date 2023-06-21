O’s Dick Hall a remarkable athlete | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles' relief pitcher Dick Hall in 1961. The Hall of Famer, who lived in Timonium, recently died of multiple myeloma and congestive heart failure in hospice care at the age of 92. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun staff/Baltimore Sun)

While pitching for the Phillies, Dick Hall was called on as an emergency spot starter in the first game of a double header against the visiting Pirates on June 15, 1967. He was probably slated as the first of a string of relievers to handle the game. But Hall was so effective that he was never taken out and he pitched a complete game 4-1 win over Pittsburgh ace Bob Veale.

Hall had not started a game for four years, and this was his final start. How many pitchers have ended their starting careers with a complete game victory? Dick Hall was truly exceptional in so many ways (”Dick Hall, an Orioles Hall of Fame reliever with impeccable control who helped Baltimore win two World Series, dies at 92,” June 19).

Advertisement

— Bob Heaton, Cockeysville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.