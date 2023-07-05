High-five for Jim Palmer, Kevin Brown pic | READER COMMENTARY

Major League Baseball has frustrated fans by moving some games to streaming platforms instead of showing them on MASN. Orioles broadcast team of Kevin Brown, left, and Jim Palmer covers the game from the center field roof deck. June 28, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

Kudos to Kevin Richardson for his photo of Jim Palmer and Kevin Brown broadcasting from center field at the Orioles game on June 28, 2023 (”Frustrated Orioles fans on shifting streaming models: MASN, Apple, Peacock, where’s the game?” July 1). His colorful composition captures the happy tradition of the national pastime on a balmy summer night — together with some recent innovation and technology.

— Michael Kenney, Towson

