Let Maryland buy the Orioles | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor reacts to a fan as he waits for a pitching change during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Colin E. Braley/AP)

The specter of the Orioles leaving has returned as the Angelos family fights (”With Baltimore’s Angelos family in legal battle, the prospect of an Orioles sale or move looms larger,” June 11). Yet the state of Maryland has promised $600 million in ballpark improvements to keep them in Baltimore for a few more years (and another $600 million for the Ravens).

Better Maryland should buy the Orioles, valued by Forbes at $1.37 billion, then resell them to an owner without the right to move the team using the $600 million to cover the value reduction for not being able to move. This would allow permanent control.

— Bill Marker, Baltimore

