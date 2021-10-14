What Orioles need most is new ownership | READER COMMENTARY

This is in response to Craig J. Corsini’s letter expressing “hope for despair, assurance for grief and comfort for loss” after yet another losing year for the Orioles (”Do not despair, O’s fans, there is still hope,” Oct. 11).
I’m old enough to remember all of the players he names in that letter and the glory years, starting with the four-game sweep of the Dodgers in 1966 when Orioles Magic began. In my humble opinion, things started to go downhill when Peter Angelos purchased the team. As the years went by, it was obvious Mr. Angelos had little to no interest in building a competitive team, it appears all he cared about was loyal fans in the seats with their open wallets.
Mr. Corsini pointed out how the front office of the San Francisco Giants hired “some smart people to run the baseball side, then they got out of the way.” Mr. Angelos, please sell the team to someone who cares and then get out of the way. Give long-suffering Orioles fans a chance to “see that eternal spring return to the most beautiful setting in Major League Baseball.”
Delane Morris, Edgewood
