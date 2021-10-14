What Orioles need most is new ownership | READER COMMENTARY

I’m old enough to remember all of the players he names in that letter and the glory years, starting with the four-game sweep of the Dodgers in 1966 when Orioles Magic began. In my humble opinion, things started to go downhill when Peter Angelos purchased the team. As the years went by, it was obvious Mr. Angelos had little to no interest in building a competitive team, it appears all he cared about was loyal fans in the seats with their open wallets.