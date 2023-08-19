Don’t dig another hole in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Fans visit shops and restaurants at The Battery, the entertainment district that surrounds Braves stadium Truist Park, and is a model that Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos has backed for Camden Yards. (Jacob Calvin Meyer)

They have one, then they see someone else’s, then they want more immediately. This common behavior of kids with their toys is playing out right now between the greed of the Orioles leadership, the largesse of our politicians and dire needs of our hobbled city (”Orioles ownership needs a reality check,” Aug. 15). Cobb County, home of the Atlanta Braves (and its jobs base), is not Baltimore yet the gilded visions of a few have now been revealed. It’s all quite simple: How much debt is reasonably supported by the city or the state of Maryland to support a service-based industry that provides, at best, minimum wage jobs that are as volatile as brandy splashed on a hot griddle or the stats of a sports franchise.

Civic development or greed, John Angelos? I suspect it’s probably both. What is sustainable in this city with little-to-no industry, dysfunctional leadership and an economically-depressed electorate is the magic question.

Stacking up debt to pay the unrealizable dreams of already comfortable, liability-insulated owners and developers may not be the answer Baltimore needs. Do we need to increase the economic divide that sets the table for squeegee kids to seek handouts — or are there other ways to develop durable economic opportunities other than the drug trade for our citizens?

But go ahead. Also, please, explain the public investments in the Baltimore Convention Center, the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel, Harborplace and stalled Lexington Market. The “bright light” of Harbor East is only explained as a matter of an urban center moving itself away from the burdens of crosstown traffic of poor folk and crime. We’ll see if that, too, proves sustainable.

— Dolph Druckman, Baltimore

