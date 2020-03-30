Got a bad case of no opening day of baseball in Baltimore blues | READER COMMENTARY

Twenty-eight years ago, my father and I celebrated Opening Day at the newly-opened Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This year, there is no Opening Day. The ballpark is shuttered (“Camden Yards concession contractors call on Orioles to help those out of work during MLB’s coronavirus shutdown,” March 26).
There is no crack of the bat, no crowds, no hot dogs and no Boog’s Barbeque. There are no last calls for beer or crowds getting off the light rail. The Hilton overlooking the ballpark is being converted into a mobile hospital, not unlike the old TV show MASH.
Other rites of spring won’t be happening this year. There will be no Flower Mart and no Johns Hopkins Spring Fair. It is a difficult time and not spring as Baltimore knows it. There is no crying in baseball — if only there was actually baseball.
Larry Hankin, Towson
