Opening day postponement was a bad call | READER COMMENTARY

Opening Day is written on the scoreboard prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Orioles supporters, including myself, were caught off base when the team postponed Opening Day due to the threat of inclement weather (”Orioles postpone home opener Thursday because of weather forecast; game vs. Yankees moved to 3:05 p.m. Friday,” April 5). It was a perfect day for baseball and it’s a shame we missed the opportunity to relish it (Go, Relish!).

The team should consider investing in a superior weather prediction source or hiring a meteorologist rather than taking a swing with the iPad to help them make more accurate decisions. After all, we find ourselves in the big leagues of technology where we can track a single raindrop from space so there must be a way to avoid postponing games on days like this.

I’m confident that the Orioles will step up to the plate, using this situation as a teachable moment, and devise a more foolproof approach to handle the unpredictable curveballs thrown by weather-related game disruptions in the future.

— Tom Irwin, Jr., Nottingham

