Let’s ‘Play Ball!’ - and maybe hope for the best | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Yusniel Diaz (93) during the first game of the 2022 spring training season for Baltimore at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida on Friday., March 18, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

As opening day approaches for the Baltimore Orioles, we must face the facts (“Autographs, meet-and-greets and more: Orioles announce countdown to opening day events,” March 24):

1. The team has lost its heart and its connection to the city.

2. The Orioles have become an impersonal commodity that is mediocre at best.

3. Camden Yards has lost much of its luster.

The only legitimate excitement for the upcoming season is the Paul McCartney concert in June at the Yard.

There is only one thing left to do: “Play ball!”

Mel Tansill, Catonsville

