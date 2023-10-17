To cover Orioles payroll, sell Camden Yards naming rights | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles vice president and general manager Mike Elias cautiously said his team would like to pursue contract extensions for some of their top young players. This means Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson will probably be signed (”Orioles offseason guide: From pending free agents to positions of need, here’s what you need to know,” Oct. 16).

The majority of the other players, however, will be gone if CEO John Angelos blames the Orioles small market financial constraint as the reason for not signing them.

Angelos will have more than enough money to keep this winning team intact if he sells the naming rights to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Why he has not yet done so is a mystery.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

