Are the Orioles looking to leave Baltimore?

Now that the Orioles have traded Andrew Cashner, one of the two or three players on the roster talented enough to be considered a major leaguer, either now or in the future, it’s becoming very clear that the management of the team has no interest in the fans (“Orioles trade Andrew Cashner to Red Sox for two prospects,” July 13). They continue to charge major league prices for tickets and concessions for fans to watch minor league talent. The offered rational is that they are building a team that will be competitive in the future.