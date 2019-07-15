Are the Orioles looking to leave Baltimore?

Now that the Orioles have traded Andrew Cashner, one of the two or three players on the roster talented enough to be considered a major leaguer, either now or in the future, it’s becoming very clear that the management of the team has no interest in the fans (“Orioles trade Andrew Cashner to Red Sox for two prospects,” July 13). They continue to charge major league prices for tickets and concessions for fans to watch minor league talent. The offered rational is that they are building a team that will be competitive in the future.
Management points to the Houston Astros’ experience. There’s one major difference in these situations as the Astros had a lease to keep them in Houston and the Orioles lease ends at the end of the 2021 season. After the 2021 season, there is nothing to keep the Orioles in Baltimore.
If the management of the team wants to keep fans in the seats, they must enter into a lease so the fans have the opportunity to enjoy the promised fruits of the present debacle. The team has already passed on one opportunity to exercise an option to extend the lease.
A more logical analysis of the owner's strategy is to put an inferior product on the field and then use the lack of support as one of the reasons they are abandoning Baltimore.
Ken Gelbard, Towson