Are the Birds migrating to Tennessee? | READER COMMENTARY

The exterior of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home to the Baltimore Orioles for 30 years. The team's lease for the ballpark with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I’m not afraid to say it. Everything John Angelos has done in the last year from settling his lawsuit with his mother and brother to asking for an additional $300 millon (which he knows he would never get) is setting himself up to move the Orioles to Memphis (”Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson says he wants long-term Orioles stadium lease to be completed ‘yesterday,’” Aug. 18).

The only thing left for the city to do is ask that he leaves the name of the team in Baltimore.

— Larry Gonter, Baltimore

