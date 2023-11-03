MOU looks great for O’s, not for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Under a memorandum of understanding announced Sept. 28, 2023, the state of Maryland would lease to the Orioles land near Oriole Park at Camden Yards for varying annual amounts — totaling $94 million over 99 years. But the sticker price is less valuable than it appears when factors like inflation are considered. File. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

It doesn’t take an economist to realize that leasing land to the Orioles (at a steep discount and with the accompanying financial bonanza they stand to reap) for 99 years while they only sign a deal committing the team to 30 years in Baltimore doesn’t add up. The Birds could become the Nashville Orioles in 2055 and yet the grift would continue. At a minimum, tie these two strings together (”‘Essentially gifting the land’: Economists pan land deal with Orioles; state says it will ‘reinvigorate’ Camden Yards,” Oct. 27).

It also makes one wonder if there isn’t a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for pom-pom-waving Gov. Wes Moore. Simply ask the Angelos family to present a detailed financial case for why this makes sense for Baltimore (and Maryland), and then let the experts tear it apart. Given John Angelos’ penchant for emptily promising financials, we shouldn’t hold our collective breaths.

— Jeff Bullis, Marietta, Georgia

