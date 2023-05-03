Orioles’ farm teams have gotten fun, too | READER COMMENTARY

Aberdeen IronBirds infielder Isaac DeLeon stretches to make the catch for the out on the Wilmington baserunner during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

I just read Patrick R. Lynch’s letter to the editor regarding the fruits of the Oriole’s rebuild (”Orioles rebuilding years now paying off,” April 28).

Not only is it enjoyable to see the parent club win exciting games, but the years since 2019 have been great to watch those draft picks play and advance through our minor league affiliates in Salisbury, Aberdeen, Bowie and Norfolk.

I have attended minor league games for decades and never have they been as enjoyable as they are now. It used to be you would see maybe one or two marginal future big leaguers on a minor league roster. Now, the lineups are star-studded with several at every level.

It’s been awesome seeing Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and company advance through the system. For a retiree, it’s a pleasure trying to decide which game to go to on any given night!

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

