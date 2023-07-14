Orioles are more than a baseball team | READER COMMENTARY

Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the Hall of Famer before the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

I vividly remember the thrill of seeing the view of Memorial Stadium when my late grandfather took me to my first Orioles game (”The Birds of Summer: Basking in baseball relevance,” July 12).

We rode an express bus from Fort Avenue in South Baltimore. Large Orioles pennants were hung from businesses on Howard Street along the route to the stadium. I wore my Little League Orioles team uniform and took my glove — just in case a foul ball would be hit my way.

Chuck Estrada pitched for the Orioles that day, which was one of the hottest days of the summer, and my idol, Brooks Robinson, played third base. My grandfather used a pencil to keep the game’s box score on an oversized piece of paper. I actually got a mild sore throat from cheering nonstop. The Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox, but it seems more and more as if they won that game with each passing year.

Nowadays, I visit my grandfather’s grave at Loudon Park every Opening Day. I sit among the cemetery’s stillness as I cherish memories of that game — my “Field of Dreams” moment — and give thanks for the everlasting love of my Pop-Pop.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

