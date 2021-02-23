Baltimore could use big-time baseball right about now | READER COMMENTARY

Erik Jensen’s article, “1954: the year Baltimore went ‘major league’” (Feb. 19), evoked wonderful memories of times gone by. Mr. Jensen’s descriptions of the ballplayers were right on the mark. As a 12-year-old fan, I expected the team to have a stellar record since they had done so well in preseason, but no, it did not occur. Apparently, the Orioles played the second and third tier teams in order to enhance their record and when the season started, the tide changed dramatically.