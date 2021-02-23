xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore could use big-time baseball right about now | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2021 1:27 PM
Fans come out for the Opening Day parade in downtown Baltimore for the 1954 season. This was the first year for the Orioles in Baltimore, after spending 52 years in St. Louis. In their first home opener at Memorial Stadium, the Orioles treated the sellout crowd to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. (Baltimore Sun file photo).
Erik Jensen’s article, “1954: the year Baltimore went ‘major league’” (Feb. 19), evoked wonderful memories of times gone by. Mr. Jensen’s descriptions of the ballplayers were right on the mark. As a 12-year-old fan, I expected the team to have a stellar record since they had done so well in preseason, but no, it did not occur. Apparently, the Orioles played the second and third tier teams in order to enhance their record and when the season started, the tide changed dramatically.

The former St. Louis Browns arrived into Baltimore by train and changed into their new uniforms while on the train. There was a ticker-tape parade down Howard Street, and Styrofoam baseballs were thrown to the crowds. I saved mine for many years.

Would it not be terrific to have another parade down Howard Street to celebrate a “new beginning” for the 2021 baseball season?

Terren M. Himelfarb, Baltimore

