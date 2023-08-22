Before Angelos family, Orioles accomplished more with less | READER COMMENTARY

John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, speaks with the media during spring training in Sarasota, Florida. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I would like to add my thoughts on Bill Kennedy’s excellent letter to the editor on the current state of the Orioles lease negotiations (”Orioles should sign lease, then discuss development,” Aug. 18).

As a historian, I would advise Orioles CEO and Chairman John Angelos that he needs a reinterpretation of his team’s overall performance since moving to one of Major League Baseball’s crown jewels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Here is what history has shown us of the Orioles’ teams that played at Memorial Stadium with less fan support — and a lot less financial support from the state of Maryland.

Advertisement

In the 38 seasons on 33rd Street, the Orioles won six American League championships, clinched five Most Valuable Player awards, had six Cy Young Award winners, had six Rookie of the Year award recipients and, most importantly, brought home three World Series trophies! That’s a record to be proud of, for sure. How do the Orioles under Angelos family ownership compare in these five key metrics? With five zeros!

With such a subpar performance over three decades, why would John Angelos think that he has a right to negotiate from a position of strength and arrogance? With the package that the Maryland Stadium Authority is offering, how many other MLB organizations would jump at the chance to play here? I believe it’s time for a hard deadline and be prepared to move on.

Advertisement

Baltimore and its loyal fans deserve better.

— David Brooks, Owings Mills

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.