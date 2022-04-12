Cartoon bird is undignified. Let’s ‘B’ better. | READER COMMENTARY

I could not agree more with Stephen Ruddy about the Birds’ cartoon cap (”I love the Baltimore Orioles, but the team’s cartoon cap has got to go,” April 7). The team — and Baltimore — deserves something more dignified and distinctive.

I have always hated that goofy bit of cartoon headgear. The only Orioles cap I have, and will ever wear until someone comes up with something better, is the one the team wore in 1962 (and only that year): a plain black model with an orange block-letter “B.” It is also similar to one I wore at Baltimore City College in the 1950s, so it does double duty for me.

Advertisement

However, no one ever recognizes it as an Orioles symbol. I would definitely love it if the team would bring back this more dignified model so that the world can recognize my affinity to my team and hometown.

John W. Steele, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.