Baltimore needs Trey Mancini | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini singles against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-6 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

My wife and I have been 13-game Orioles season ticket holders for over three decades dating back to Memorial Stadium. We were attending O’s games before Mike Elias was born. If he trades Trey Mancini because some algorithm he learned at Yale says “it’s the correct mathematical conclusion,” we are done (”Mike Elias says surging Orioles will approach trade deadline from ‘global’ perspective. Trey Mancini is ‘at peace’ with whatever it might bring,” July 9).

We’ve stuck by the O’s through some very thin years. Kept our plan in the mid-90s when I took a job in Richmond, Virginia and drove up Sundays during Cal’s best years. Mr. Elias’s “management by statistical theory” cannot measure leadership and guts. Trey Mancini possesses both on abundance. The team needs him in the clubhouse. The fans need him on the team and in the field.

Don’t trade him.

— Thomas M. Neale, Towson

