Do not despair, O’s fans, there is still hope | READER COMMENTARY

Alas, there’s not so much to celebrate these days. The team’s 110 losses are still 110 losses. But as I write these words, another team I adore, the San Francisco Giants, has just won 107 games, the most since the team was established in 1883. No one saw this coming. No roster with this many holes wins 107. It cannot and should not have happened, except it did. Sure, the team has some recent success, with three World Series titles, in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and retains some canny vets in Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt. But after 2014, they fell flat on their faces. Flat, flat, flat.