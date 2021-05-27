Have the Orioles hit rock bottom yet? | READER COMMENTARY

Is this the bottom for the Orioles? This is the fifth year of losing and the third year of rebuilding under the General Manager Mike Elias and. according to Sun writer Jon Meoli, “The Orioles have lost 14 of 16, and in losing to Minnesota (18-29), now have the worst record in baseball at 17-30” (”Orioles fall to Twins, 8-3, as bullpen implodes behind John Means to extend losing streak to seven,” May 25).