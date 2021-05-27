xml:space="preserve">
Have the Orioles hit rock bottom yet? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 27, 2021 5:09 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) beats the throw to Minnesota Twins second baseman Nick Gordon while stealing second in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) beats the throw to Minnesota Twins second baseman Nick Gordon while stealing second in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Jim Mone/AP)

Is this the bottom for the Orioles? This is the fifth year of losing and the third year of rebuilding under the General Manager Mike Elias and. according to Sun writer Jon Meoli, “The Orioles have lost 14 of 16, and in losing to Minnesota (18-29), now have the worst record in baseball at 17-30” (”Orioles fall to Twins, 8-3, as bullpen implodes behind John Means to extend losing streak to seven,” May 25).

The Orioles’ fans of the Greater Baltimore area have spent and continue to spend millions of dollars each year to support the team by subscribing to MASN and this is what they get. The worst of the worst.

While the team suffers with starting pitching woes, the ownership is paying Alex Cobb $10 million to pitch for the Angels. That makes no sense at all.

Just when I think the Orioles have hit bottom, they prove me wrong. The team is now the laughingstock of the league and another embarrassment for our great city.

Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

