Orioles should sign lease, then discuss development | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos

As an Orioles fan since I watched their arrival parade on Charles Street as an 8-year-old in 1954, I’m left to wonder what John Angelos and his advisors are thinking since he won’t let us in on his thoughts (”Orioles ownership needs a reality check,” Aug. 15).

First, he promised to negotiate a new lease for Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the old one expired. Then he asks for, and receives, an extension. No big deal, happens all the time. Next, he promised to sign the new lease by the end of last year, then it was by the All-Star break. Now, it’s who knows when.

He and Gov. Wes Moore, who seem to be a quite chummy duo, have hinted at a plan for redevelopment of the area around the best ball park in America and tied that to the negotiations on the lease. What the lease and these development plans have to do with one another is beyond my comprehension.

I and, I think, most Orioles fans urge John Angelos to sign a lease, including whatever stipulations on parking, concessions, maintenance and all of the other details are required, as soon as is humanly possible. The redevelopment plans are a completely separate discussion altogether and have absolutely no reasonable connection to the lease for the use of the stadium.

It’s time to either fish or cut bait. At least some public comments on the progress would be appreciated.

— Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

