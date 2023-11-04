Maryland must draw the line on O’s lease | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles scoreboard announces a proposed lease agreement that will keep the team in Baltimore as Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos applaud in the owner's box during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 28, 2023. The celebration proved premature as the memorandum of understanding was later disclosed to be nonbinding. (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun) (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun recently ran another article on the proposed stadium deal between the state of Maryland and the Orioles (”‘Essentially gifting the land’: Economists pan land deal with Orioles; state says it will ‘reinvigorate’ Camden Yards,” Oct. 27). Every article I have read, whether in The Sun or elsewhere, warns that the economic impact of the proposed memorandum of understanding strongly favors the team at the expense of the state.

There are multiple reasons to question the MOU. Among them are the following:

First, given the recent developments involving Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos, should we be comfortable with his having the sole decision-making authority as to development of the lots around the stadium in lieu of the Maryland Stadium Authority?

Second, are we prepared to bear the expense of offering matching dollars to the Ravens as their lease requires?

Third, are we comfortable with the role that Gov. Wes Moore, an admitted close friend of Angelos, seems to be playing in these negotiations? Should he be reminded that his position requires that his primary loyalty is to the people of the state?

The Orioles are not going anywhere. The owners of the other major league teams would never allow it. We need not offer the Orioles an inducement that the organization is not entitled to. It is time to call for the question to Angelos: Sign the lease or sell the team.

— William T. Define, Lutherville

