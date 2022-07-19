The upstart O’s luring me back to Camden Yards | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Orioles, with 46 wins and 46 losses so far in 2022, still have a ways to go to match the 1970 World Series champion Orioles, a team that finished the regular season with a 108-54 record and went 7-1 in the playoffs to claim the franchise's second title. File. (Baltimore Sun). (Baltimore Sun)

I grew up in Baltimore, back in the olden days, rooting tirelessly for the Orioles. I went to innumerable games at Memorial Stadium, and those memories remain some of the sweetest of my lost youth.

Fifty years ago, I moved away from Baltimore but still returned often to attend Orioles games and raise my kids as die-hard Orioles fans and Camden Yards regulars. Oriole Magic was our magic. But, alas, a few years ago, my advancing years, the contagion, Baltimore’s crime issues and the team’s awfulness drove me away from making the six-hour round trip to Baltimore to see an Orioles game. I still bled Orioles orange and watched them on television but kept my physical distance.

But the 2022 Orioles are luring me back to Camden Yards (”Orioles reset: As Baltimore adds to future through draft, strong first half comes with elite young talent on the way,” July 18). This team, while still given to fits of Florida Instructional League level malfeasance and non-Spaulding’s Official Base Ball Guide boners, are fun and deeply compelling. And winners.

So, I’m coming back to Camden Yards. I don’t care about the expense, the squeegee kids, the potholes. I want to see these guys in person. I hope their renaissance will foreshadow the re-emergence of Baltimore writ large. But, in the meantime, “Ain’t the beer cold?”

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

