Orioles are not going to fly away | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Larry Gonter can relax, at least for a while, regarding the Orioles and whether the team might take flight from Baltimore (”Are the Birds migrating to Tennessee?” Aug. 21). First of all, Major League Baseball has always shown a deep aversion towards the Angelos family and that has been manifested through several incidents. When the Expos were plopped in the District of Columbia, effectively bisecting the O’s market in 2005, MLB showed that it saw a city that had lost two teams already as a good candidate for a team in receivership, the Expos. Also, there have been no MLB All-Star games in Charm City after Camden Yards hosted one in its infancy. Thirty years have passed and a couple of cities have hosted All-Star games twice. Wonder why the snub?

Second, I believe that the Angelos family is out to force the citizens of Baltimore and the state of Maryland into caving on their ridiculous demands. John Angelos wants to create his own Oriole Land complex to further swell his bottom line and he wants what several land-rich markets have in place. He threatens large ticket increases to keep his young core of budding superstars under contract. However, what he conveniently doesn’t mention are the billions of dollars in television income from major network sources and that Angelos’ own revenue-generating MASN can be seen as far south as the Carolinas. By the way, he also didn’t include the fact that the O’s have been operating on the cheap with a minuscule payroll and gargantuan profits for well over a decade, and that the Birds have had no intention of winning. Angelos has only been interested in the bottom line.

Third, MLB owners would have to vote to approve such a move. I don’t see them voting in favor. If Angelos continues with these demands he knows won’t be met, the MLB owners will most definitely push him into selling the O’s.

Fourth and finally, the Angelos family now has a true masterpiece of an organization to sell, far exceeding any expectations they may have had on their return on investment. The Orioles and Baltimore will, hopefully, have the right ownership group come in and continue the tradition of Baltimore Orioles baseball in the city of Baltimore.

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

