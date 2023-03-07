Orioles must care about winning, not ballpark signs | READER COMMENTARY

“The Sun” sign has been removed from the scoreboard at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Feb. 23, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)

Listen, I’m not from here. I’m from a place where our four major professional sports teams have won 12 championships since the turn of the century. That said, I have a shrine to Cal Ripken Jr. hanging prominently on the wall of my living room.

A reminder to those who’ve forgotten: The Orioles haven’t won a World Series since 1983. Some might say losing has become a tradition. I’d be more concerned about the Oriole’s management’s commitment to changing that particular tradition rather than the removal of some ballpark decor (”Orioles remove ‘The Sun’ and Dempsey’s signs from Camden Yards,” Feb. 25).

The team’s core of young talent is going to want to be paid, and the Orioles are going to need the revenue stream to pay them when the time comes. Trust me, if they win a championship, you won’t care what signs are adorning center field.

— Jeff Scott, Reisterstown

