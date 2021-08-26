Is it time for O’s to makes changes at the top? | READER COMMENTARY

When is it time to consider just firing Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde (”O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more,” Aug. 23)? Do we have to create a losing streak of such a magnitude that it will haunt Orioles fans for decades?
When is fielding a really, really poorly performing team the responsibility of the manager and the general manager? Do we really need to keep these people on the Orioles payroll while they challenge the 120-loss (40-120) season of the 1962 Mets?
As a longtime suffering Orioles fan, this season of utter futility and poor performance makes we just want to find a new team, a team that has some balance and is enjoyable to watch. Why does a rebuild of a once-proud franchise have to become a league joke?
Eric Snyder, San Ramon, California
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.