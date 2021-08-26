xml:space="preserve">
Is it time for O’s to makes changes at the top? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2021 7:00 AM
Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
When is it time to consider just firing Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde (”O’s woes: How to cope with losing. And losing. And losing some more,” Aug. 23)? Do we have to create a losing streak of such a magnitude that it will haunt Orioles fans for decades?

When is fielding a really, really poorly performing team the responsibility of the manager and the general manager? Do we really need to keep these people on the Orioles payroll while they challenge the 120-loss (40-120) season of the 1962 Mets?

As a longtime suffering Orioles fan, this season of utter futility and poor performance makes we just want to find a new team, a team that has some balance and is enjoyable to watch. Why does a rebuild of a once-proud franchise have to become a league joke?

Eric Snyder, San Ramon, California

