Little appetite to attend Orioles games if outside food is banned | READER COMMENTARY

While it’s great to have the Orioles back performing before at least some fans, the ballpark experience at Camden Yards will be reduced in 2021 at least for this fan (“Baltimore Orioles to allow 11,000 fans at Camden Yards, or 25% capacity, to start season,” March 12). The team has quietly posted on its website that it no longer will allow fans to bring their own food and water into the ballpark. This is a significant change for healthy eaters and others who just would like to know where their food is prepared and how it is kept.