Little appetite to attend Orioles games if outside food is banned | READER COMMENTARY

While it’s great to have the Orioles back performing before at least some fans, the ballpark experience at Camden Yards will be reduced in 2021 at least for this fan (“Baltimore Orioles to allow 11,000 fans at Camden Yards, or 25% capacity, to start season,” March 12). The team has quietly posted on its website that it no longer will allow fans to bring their own food and water into the ballpark. This is a significant change for healthy eaters and others who just would like to know where their food is prepared and how it is kept.
My season ticket representative informed me this was a health, not an economic decision. He told me in an email that it was designed “to reduce touchpoints and congestion at the gates.”
That explanation makes dollars, but no sense. The fact that I used to be able to bring a chicken sandwich into the ballpark in no way reduces “touchpoints.” If anything, it increases them because I will be forced to buy food at the ballpark stands which I will not do for health and other reasons.
The “congestion at the gates” excuse also does not hold water. With the ballpark limited to a certain number of fans because of COVID-19 restrictions, there would seem to me less congestion, not more.
There is something here that makes about as much sense as Chris Davis’s long-term contract.
John D. Schulz, Cockeysville
