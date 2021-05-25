Ban on outside food will hurt Orioles attendance | READER COMMENTARY

The O’s will continue to prohibit outside food for the remaining 2021 season (”Orioles announce capacity restrictions lifted for Camden Yards beginning June 1; single game tickets on sale May 26,” May 20). This puts a “wet blanket” on the return of full capacity baseball at Camden Yards, diminishes the family friendly vibe of the Yards, and will discourage many families (and individuals) from attending, or drive them to attend less often.