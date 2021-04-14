Ah, the thrill of playing on the Orioles’ field - if only briefly | READER COMMENTARY

Lately, it’s been harder and harder to find anything pleasant to read in The Baltimore Sun, but I did so enjoy the commentary by Toby Gordon on her experience as an Oriole pitcher (”My (very) brief stint as an Orioles pitcher,” April 9).
When I was a senior in high school (and that was many decades ago), I was chosen among many to represent Forest Park in the Junior Olympics. The venue was Memorial Stadium, and, being a dyed-in-the-wool baseball fan, I was ecstatic to find myself on the playing field. The bases weren’t there, but the paths were, and after hitting a virtual home run, I ran around from first to home plate.
I want to congratulate Toby on pitching a strike and I’m sure I can still run the bases — very slowly!
Mignon Rosenthal, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.