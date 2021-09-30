Dear Orioles: Win or lose, this 12-year-old is still on the team | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 12-year-old who is very proud of the Orioles (”Dear Orioles: You’ve lost this 12-year-old,” Sept. 23). I have been to three games this season at the wonderful Camden Yards and have not once been disappointed. I would have gone to many more if I could have. I watch all the games on TV unless I’m at one of my own travel baseball practices or games. The players are nice enough to give out signatures to fans, and the stadium altogether is such a great experience. Sure, the stadium food prices are high, but aren’t they always? Besides, I don’t have to pay for it, my dad does.
Though the Orioles may not have the best record, they are so entertaining to watch because of all the souvenirs they send into the outfield seats. The Orioles players that are definite keepers are Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, Ramón Urias and John Means. But even with all their current players, they still have had lots of great games, and so I know that they can get there.
Austin Hays has hit lots of home runs, even when he was injured for a long part of the season. One of the home runs was to me. Another great thing about the Orioles is their broadcasters on MASN network. I like how they stay excited the whole game through, even if the O’s are losing. I especially like listening to Jim Palmer talk about his old playing days.
Some fans who haven’t even been to a single game at the Yard this season are saying how bad the Orioles are altogether. I completely disagree with them. The Orioles are a great organization, and no one can tell me different. I think that real fans stick with their team, even in tough times. I am a real Baltimore Orioles fan, and I will be for life.
Scott Kelley, Monrovia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.