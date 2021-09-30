Dear Orioles: Win or lose, this 12-year-old is still on the team | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 12-year-old who is very proud of the Orioles (”Dear Orioles: You’ve lost this 12-year-old,” Sept. 23). I have been to three games this season at the wonderful Camden Yards and have not once been disappointed. I would have gone to many more if I could have. I watch all the games on TV unless I’m at one of my own travel baseball practices or games. The players are nice enough to give out signatures to fans, and the stadium altogether is such a great experience. Sure, the stadium food prices are high, but aren’t they always? Besides, I don’t have to pay for it, my dad does.