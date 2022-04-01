Make Camden Yards more fan friendly | READER COMMENTARY

Like letter writer Robert T. Strudwick Jr., I have been a season-ticket holder for over 20 years and am very appreciative of the new food rules (”Orioles new food policy is a hit,” March 29). Yes, it’s a bit annoying about lunch in a plastic bag, but nothing to gripe about. However, there are other issues. First, why are we not allowed to bring a water bottle with ice? How is that any kind of threat for COVID-19 or anything else? Those store bottles will stay cold a short time in 85-plus degree Baltimore summers.

Second, some of us older folks have other issues. We sit in the upper deck behind home plate. I need my binoculars, pillow to sit on, small battery operated fan and sweat towel in addition to phone, purse with money, etc. Putting these in a locker is ridiculous. I need them at my seat. I’m perfectly willing to put these items in a see-through bag.

Under the present rules, I don’t know if we’ll be able to come to any games. The Orioles need every single fan to be there or the ballpark will look like a ghost town. Come on, Orioles rule-setters. Give us faithful fans a break.

Linda Miller, Randallstown

