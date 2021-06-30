O’s can’t afford to treat fans this badly | READER COMMENTARY

After spending $420 for seven tickets and an additional $180 for concessions, six friends and I were pleased to learn as part of the Pride Night promotion, the Orioles were giving out special sunglasses to ticket holders. Yet when the seven of us showed our tickets to redeem the giveaway, we were informed that we had purchased “standard” tickets and were ineligible to receive the sunglasses. Apparently, only those who had bought Pride Night “package” tickets could receive the trinket.
All seven of us are loyal fans willing to be patient while the Orioles rebuild a once-proud and successful franchise. We were stunned that an advertised giveaway promotion was not, in fact, a true giveaway but was one that required an upcharge. The O’s representative manning the giveaway desk apologized that the team did not make it clear in its on-air advertisements of the giveaway and on the team website that premium tickets needed to be purchased.
But this misses the point entirely, and it was not about a pair of sunglasses. What team trying to keep its fan base when the team is performing as poorly as the O’s and whose attendance is already abysmal charges extra to devoted fans for a mere bauble? A first-year business school student would know better than to employ such a ludicrous marketing strategy (”Orioles star Trey Mancini to compete in Home Run Derby, bringing comeback story to national stage,” June 29).
While the O’s on-field performance has been less than stellar, the team’s error-prone promotions department proved to be an abomination.
David Landau, Potomac
