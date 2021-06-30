O’s can’t afford to treat fans this badly | READER COMMENTARY

After spending $420 for seven tickets and an additional $180 for concessions, six friends and I were pleased to learn as part of the Pride Night promotion, the Orioles were giving out special sunglasses to ticket holders. Yet when the seven of us showed our tickets to redeem the giveaway, we were informed that we had purchased “standard” tickets and were ineligible to receive the sunglasses. Apparently, only those who had bought Pride Night “package” tickets could receive the trinket.