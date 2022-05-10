O’s fans deserve better ballpark experience | READER COMMENTARY

My family and I were finally able to return to Camden Yards for a trip to the ballpark this past Wednesday. It was a shame that so few people made it out on such a beautiful night to see the O’s win, but also a shame that the Orioles management doesn’t seem to make quality of the experience a priority: Our pretzel was hard, the funnel cake was overcooked, and to top it off, the canned beer was lukewarm direct from the cooler!

C’mon, O’s, for the few who are coming out to support you, make it a top-notch experience. What would Chuck Thompson think?

— Eric Hastings, Elkridge

