Orioles rebuilding years now paying off | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias smiles during batting practice before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

It was just a few years ago that Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias started the Orioles’ massive rebuild, warning the waning Orioles fan base that the process would not happen overnight. Patience was the keyword, as frustration was very evident among the fans.

Fast forward to the current season: The Orioles are now playing excellent baseball and are seemingly never out of a game (”The Orioles’ winning streak showed what they’re capable of. What happens after will matter more.” April 26). The team is feisty, confident and extremely fun to watch. The framework is in place for winning teams for years. As we know, baseball is cyclical, but we have to enjoy and appreciate this team that never, never flies the white flag.

Thanks, Mike Elias, I can promise you that, as Orioles fans, “we’ve got your back.”

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

